Brewers send RHP Tobias Myers to Triple-A Nashville and recall reliever Elvis Peguero

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers optioned right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers to Triple-A Nashville and recalled right-handed reliever Elvis Peguero on Sunday.

Myers, 26, got sent to the minors one day after he allowed two runs, three hits and three walks over four innings in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

After starting this season on the injured list with a strained left oblique, Myers has gone 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in five appearances, including four starts. He has struck out 11 and has allowed 10 walks and 15 hits in 16 1/3 innings.

He went 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA as a rookie last season and was named the Brewers’ most valuable pitcher by the Milwaukee chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. He closed that season by pitching five shutout innings in the decisive Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series, a game the Brewers eventually lost 4-2 to the New York Mets.

Peguero, 28, has gone 0-0 with a 5.68 ERA in five relief appearances for Milwaukee this year. He had an 0-0 record and 2.25 ERA in seven games with Nashville.

