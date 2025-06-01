Brewers designate Tyler Alexander for assignment as José Quintana returns from the injured list

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander has been designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers made the move before Sunday’s finale against the Philadelphia Phillies to create room on the roster for left-hander José Quintana, who was activated from the injured list after recovering from left shoulder impingement.

Alexander, 30, had a 3-5 record with a 6.19 ERA and one save this season while making 21 appearances, including four starts. He struck out 30 batters over 36 1/3 innings.

He posted a 9.24 ERA in the month of May. Alexander allowed five runs in the ninth inning of a 17-7 victory over the Phillies on Saturday and had given up four runs — three earned — in the 11th inning of an 8-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on May 21.

Alexander is 20-33 with a 4.67 ERA in 164 career major league appearances. He pitched for the Detroit Tigers from 2019-23 and for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024 before joining the Brewers this season.

Quintana, 36, had gone 4-1 with a 2.65 ERA in six starts with the Brewers before going on the injured list three weeks ago. His last appearance had been May 9 in a 4-3 loss at Tampa Bay.

