Brewers call up Monasterio and Hudson from minors, designate Capra for assignment

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers shuffled their infield bench options by recalling Andruw Monasterio from Triple-A Nashville and designating Vinny Capra for assignment on Friday.

In another move announced before their Friday night game with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Brewers recalled left-handed pitcher Bryan Hudson from Nashville.

Monasterio played 92 games for the Brewers in 2023 and 59 last season but had spent all of this year in the minors. He was hitting .250 with a .346 on-base percentage, four homers, 11 RBIs and eight steals in 30 games with Nashville.

Monasterio, who turns 28 on May 30, primarily played shortstop in Nashville this year but has made most of his major league starts at either third base or second base in the majors.

He has hit .243 with a .322 on-base percentage, four homers, 43 RBIs and 13 steals in 151 career major league games.

Hudson, 28, was 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 appearances with Milwaukee earlier this season. He also has gone 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in four games with Nashville.

Last season, Hudson was 6-1 with a 1.73 ERA in 43 relief appearances with the Brewers.

Capra, 28, batted .074 with a .121 on-base percentage, one homer, four RBIs and one steal in 24 games with Milwaukee. He primarily played third base but also made appearances at second base and shortstop.

