Brest to keep Champions League games at Roudourou stadium despite high fan demand

Brest has been the surprise package of the revamped Champions League and even considered moving its home games in Europe’s premier club competition to the Stade de France. With one of the smallest budgets in the French league, the Brittany side is flying high on the European stage. Its qualification for the knockout stage is looming and Brest made contact with the Stade de France to check whether it could use the arena near Paris with a capacity of more than 80,000. But Brest now says it will remain at Guingamp’s Stade de Roudourou, where it has been playing home games in the Champions League as its actual 15,000-capacity stadium in northwestern France does not meet UEFA requirements.

