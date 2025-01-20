Brendan Wenzel hits late 3 as TCU wins 74-71 to end No. 25 Baylor’s 10-game home winning streak

WACO, Texas (AP) — Brendan Wenzel made a 3-pointer from the left corner with six seconds left and TCU, after overcoming a double-digit deficit in the second half, beat 25th-ranked Baylor 74-71 on Sunday to end the Bears’ 10-game home winning streak.

Ernest Udeh Jr. had a career-high 16 points and season-high 15 rebounds for the Horned Frogs (10-7, 3-3 Big 12), and his fourth blocked shot was on Jayden Nunn’s attempted 3-pointer to end the game. Vasean Allette and Noah Reynolds both had 13 points.

Norchad Omier had 20 points for Baylor (11-6, 3-3). VJ Edgecombe had 18 points and Jeremy Roach 11.

Nunn’s 3 with 25 seconds left tied the game at 71 right after Roach got hurt when forcing a turnover on an inbound pass by TCU. Edgecombe had made three free throws before Roach dove at Allette’s inbound pass and knocked it off Wenzel out of bounds as they collided.

Baylor led by 12 points before halftime and was up 48-38 on a 3 by Omier with 16:42 left.

Takeaways

TCU got its sixth road win against a ranked opponent in the past seven seasons, after only one before that. The Frogs had 11 turnovers in the first half that Baylor converted into 16 points and a 39-32 lead. They finished with 17 turnovers.

Baylor has consecutive losses for the first time this season. The Bears were coming off an 81-70 loss at Arizona after trailing by 23 at halftime.

Key moment

Udeh had a steal and then got the ball back from David Punch for an emphatic two-handed dunk with 8:47 left that capped a 7-0 run and got TCU within 56-54.

Key stat

TCU outrebounded Baylor 41-25.

Up next

TCU is home against No. 9 Kansas on Wednesday night, when Baylor hosts Kansas State.

