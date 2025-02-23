Brendan Gallagher has a goal and an assist in the Canadiens’ 5-2 victory over the Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist, Sam Montembeault made 25 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday night.

Cole Caufield, Patrick Laine, Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored for the Canadiens. Nick Suzuki had two assists.

Tim Stutzle extended his points streak to nine games with a goal and an assist for Ottawa. Jake Sanderson had the other goal.

Linus Ullmark started in goal for Ottawa, but was pulled midway through the second period after allowing five goals on 15 shots. He was replaced by Anton Forsberg, who stopped all 10 shots he faced.

Takeaways

Canadiens: The Canadiens snapped a three-game losing streak and extended the Senators’ skid to four.

Senators: The Senators have allowed five goals in each of their last three games and 19 goals overall in the past four.

Key moment

Nineteen seconds after Stutzle tied it, Laine scored on a power play with 3:47 left in the second period to give Montreal a 3-2 lead.

Up next

The Canadiens host Carolina on Tuesday night. The Senators host Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

