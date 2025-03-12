Brazil’s Ronaldo ends bid to lead country’s soccer confederation, cites lack of support

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil great Ronaldo Nazário has ended his bid for the presidency of his country’s soccer confederation. The two-time World Cup winner turned businessman says he lacks support among local soccer executives to challenge incumbent Ednaldo Rodrigues for the role of leading the Brazil Football Confederation. The 48-year-old Ronaldo had announced in December he would challenge Rodrigues whose management has been under fire among fans and former players, though Rodrigues still enjoys high approval among soccer executives. The vote is expected to take place sometime between March and the same month next year, when Rodrigues’ term ends.

