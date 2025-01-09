Brazilian star Marta re-signs with the Orlando Pride through 2026

Brazilian star Marta is staying with the Orlando Pride. The six-time FIFA world player of the year has re-signed with the defending National Women’s Soccer League champions through 2026. The 38-year-old Marta has played for the Pride since 2017. She defied her age in captaining the Pride to a 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit in the league championship game last year. Marta has also played in six World Cups for Brazil and played last summer in her sixth Olympics, earning a silver medal after falling in the final to the United States. She previously said it would be her final year with the national team.

