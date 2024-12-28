Brazilian judge orders release of Argentine women’s soccer players after racist incident

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian judge has ordered the release from prison of four players from River Plate’s women’s soccer team who had been arrested for an alleged racial slur during a match. Judge Fernando Oliveira Camargo decided to free Argentine footballers Candela Díaz, Camila Duarte, Juana Cángaro and Milagros Díaz on condition they show up in court in Sao Paulo every month until the case is finished. Sao Paulo state authorities have yet to say when the footballers will be released from the Carandiru penitentiary where they spent Christmas.

