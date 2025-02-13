Brazil is suddenly a contender at the skiing worlds with Lucas Pinheiro Braathen

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — “Campeonato Mundial. Vamos Dançar.” World championships. Let’s dance. That was the social media message from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen on the eve of his debut for Brazil at the Alpine skiing world championships. The dancing for Pinheiro Braathen will come on Friday and Sunday when he races the giant slalom and slalom at worlds and chases Brazil’s first medal. The Norwegian-born Pinheiro Braathen likes to entertain and never before has Brazil had such an accomplished skier. Pinheiro Braathen has earned three podium results on the World Cup circuit this season.

