Brazil forward Richarlison sustains suspected calf injury

Tottenham striker Richarlison sustained a suspected calf injury in his team’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool, coach Ange Postecoglou said. The Brazil international was substituted just before halftime in the English League Cup semifinal second leg at Anfield. Richarlison has endured an injury-disrupted spell at Tottenham since joining from Everton in 2022. He injured his calf early on in his first season and in 2023 underwent surgery on his groin. He was out earlier this season with a hamstring problem.

