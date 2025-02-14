Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. says he has almost fully recovered from ACL surgery

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Former National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. says he has almost completely recovered after tearing his left ACL while playing for the Atlanta Braves last May. He spoke almost exclusively in English even with a Spanish-language interpreter standing next to him. Acuña termed his recovery at 90-95%. This is the second time he has come back from ACL surgery. He tore the right one in 2021. That forced him to miss the Braves’ run to the World Series title.

