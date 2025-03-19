Braves sign 9-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to minor-league deal

ATLANTA (AP) — Nine-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel is attempting to revive his career with the Atlanta Braves, his original team. Kimbrel and catcher James McCann have agreed to minor league contracts. Kimbrel will remain at the Braves spring training site when the season opens March 27, then will report to Triple-A Gwinnett. Kimbrel, a 36-year-old right-hander, was released by the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 24 with a 5.33 ERA and six blown saves in 29 chances. The right-hander has pitched in 837 games and his 440 saves rank fifth. The Braves are set to open the season with 35-year-old right-hander Raisel Iglesias as their closer.

