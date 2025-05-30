Braves RHP AJ Smith-Shawver diagnosed with torn UCL, moved to 60-day injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves rookie right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver has a torn UCL in his pitching elbow and will miss the rest of the season and likely the start of 2026.

Smith-Shawver left Thursday’s 5–4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in a doubleheader opener and said he felt a “pop.” The 22-year-old was initially placed on the 15-day injured list before being moved to the 60-day IL on Friday.

“(His evaluation) showed a tear on his imaging,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Friday before Atlanta opened a three-game series against Boston. “He’ll consult with the physicians or doctors and they’ll decide what the next step is.”

Snitker said he didn’t know if Smith-Shawver would need Tommy John surgery.

On Thursday, Smith-Shawver appeared to say “pop” toward Snitker after a third-inning pitch to Trea Turner. He gave up a go-ahead, two-run homer to Rafael Marchán, then took a 96.6 mph line drive off his right ankle on a a ball hit by Bryson Stott with one out.

Smith-Shawver threw a warmup pitch and stayed in the game, then left after wincing while allowing a flyout to Turner on the fourth pitch of the at-bat.

Smith-Shawver is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in nine starts and 44 1/3 innings, striking out 42 and walking 21.

“It’s tough for all (young pitchers) when it happens,” Snitker said. “Especially where he was, feeling good about himself and throwing good.”

