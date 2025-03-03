Braves catcher Sean Murphy has a cracked rib and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy has a cracked rib and is expected to miss four to six weeks. Manager Brian Snitker told reporters on Monday before the Braves game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The injury gives top prospect Drake Baldwin the chance to start the season as the starting catcher. Murphy was an All-Star in 2023 but struggled last season after an abdominal strain on opening day. He batted .193 with 10 homers and 25 RBIs in 72 games.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.