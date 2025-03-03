Braves catcher Sean Murphy has a cracked rib and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks

By The Associated Press
Atlanta Braves Conner Capel is greeted by Sean Murphy, left, after scoring on an RBI single by Nick Allen in the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy has a cracked rib and is expected to miss four to six weeks. Manager Brian Snitker told reporters on Monday before the Braves game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The injury gives top prospect Drake Baldwin the chance to start the season as the starting catcher. Murphy was an All-Star in 2023 but struggled last season after an abdominal strain on opening day. He batted .193 with 10 homers and 25 RBIs in 72 games.

