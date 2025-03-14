Braves’ Austin Riley leaves Grapefruit League game after pitch hits him in the right hand

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley left a Grapefruit League game after a pitch hit him in the hand that he broke last season. Riley got hit by a pitch from Jackson Rutledge in the first inning of the Braves’ game with the Washington Nationals. The Braves announced that the two-time All-Star had been taken out of the game “as a precaution.” Riley’s 2024 season ended after he was hit in the right hand by a 97 mph fastball from Los Angeles Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz.

