Brandon Saad breaks tie early in the 3rd in the Golden Knights’ 3-1 victory over the Canucks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Saad scored off a rebound from the left circle 18 seconds into the third period to put Vegas ahead for good and the Golden Knights extended their winning streak to three games with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Vegas took sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division, moving two points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers. The Canucks’ three-game winning streak ended. It was Saad’s second goal in five games since joining the Golden Knights in a deal with St. Louis. Ivan Barbashev scored his first goal since Dec. 14, Tomas Hertl also had a goal, and Brett Howden had two assists. Adin Hill made 32 saves. Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.