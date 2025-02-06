Brandon Ingram is going to the Raptors, Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk to the Pelicans, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — The Toronto Raptors are acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk, a person with knowledge of the talks said. The Raptors also will be sending a heavily protected first-round pick as well as a second-round pick to the Pelicans, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade will not get league approval until Thursday.

