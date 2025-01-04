Brandon Austin, former US youth goalkeeper, makes Premier League debut and has a tough start

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, center, scores past Tottenham's Brandon Austin during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Saturday Jan. 4, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Walton]

Former United States youth international Brandon Austin has waited around a decade for his first start for Tottenham. When he got it, the 25-year-old goalkeeper quickly found out how unforgiving the Premier League is. Austin possesses dual American/English nationality and once played for the U.S. under 18s. He conceded in the sixth minute of his senior debut for Spurs when England winger Anthony Gordon drove a low shot into the far corner for Newcastle to make it 1-1. It was the first shot Austin faced. Austin was playing because first-choice goalkeeper Vicario has been out injured and back-up Fraser Forster fell ill on the eve of the match.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.