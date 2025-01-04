Brandon Austin, former US youth goalkeeper, makes Premier League debut and has a tough start

Former United States youth international Brandon Austin has waited around a decade for his first start for Tottenham. When he got it, the 25-year-old goalkeeper quickly found out how unforgiving the Premier League is. Austin possesses dual American/English nationality and once played for the U.S. under 18s. He conceded in the sixth minute of his senior debut for Spurs when England winger Anthony Gordon drove a low shot into the far corner for Newcastle to make it 1-1. It was the first shot Austin faced. Austin was playing because first-choice goalkeeper Vicario has been out injured and back-up Fraser Forster fell ill on the eve of the match.

