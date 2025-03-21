Brandin Cooks and the Saints agree to a 2-year deal reuniting the receiver with his first NFL team

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have brought back receiver Brandin Cooks, their 2014 first-round draft choice, on a two-year, free-agent contract. Cooks’ return to New Orleans was announced by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Friday. The veteran receiver has spent his previous eight seasons with New England, the Los Angeles Rams, Houston and Dallas. Cooks has 710 career receptions for 9,532 yards and 60 touchdowns. He has reached 1,000 yards receiving in a season six times. Cooks spent his past two seasons with Dallas. He caught 26 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last season before a knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign.

