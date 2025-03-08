Brady Tkachuk scores twice including in OT to give Senators 4-3 win over Rangers

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk capped a two-goal effort with the game-winning marker 33 seconds into overtime as the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday.

With the win, the Senators (32-25-5) took over the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Rangers (31-26-6) remain just outside with Columbus holding the second spot.

Trailing 3-1 early in the third period, the Senators rallied back to force the extra period.

Ridly Greig got Ottawa within one, burying a Dylan Cozens rebound at 10:16. With 2:52 remaining in regulation, Michael Amadio tied the game 3-3 jumping on a loose puck.

Artemi Panarin gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead at 7:08 of the third when he was able to get behind Ottawa’s defense and beat Linus Ullmark’s high glove to extend his goal streak to four games. Ullmark made 20 saves.

Tkachuk, playing in his 500th career game, got the Senators on the board at 4:06 when he redirected a Nick Jensen shot.

Mika Zibanejad’s shot that was deflected in by Ottawa defenseman Jake Sanderson put New York ahead 2-0 at 3:55.

The Rangers opened the scoring on their second shot of the game when Carson Soucy scored his first as a Ranger 8:37 into the first period.

The Senators had two of their trade acquisitions in the lineup with Cozens and Dennis Gilbert able to get into Ottawa in time for the game.

Takeaways

Senators: The Senators failed to take advantage of the power play going 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

Rangers: Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves for the Rangers, including a number of big stops when needed.

Key moment

Amadio scored the game-tying goal that sent it to overtime for his seventh of the season.

Key stat

Tkachuk now has five goals in his last five games.

Up next

Senators: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Rangers: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

