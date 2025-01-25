Braden Smith rebounds from poor performance to lead No. 11 Purdue past No. 21 Michigan

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue point guard Braden Smith took Tuesday night’s loss personally. So Friday, he took charge — right from the start. He turned an opening possession steal into a breakaway layup, finished with 24 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes as the No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers ran away from No. 21 Michigan 91-64. The past two seasons, Smith has been largely overshadowed by 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, the two-time national player of the year. This season, he’s been Purdue’s steadying force. And though he didn’t produce season highs in any big categories, he set the tone early and throughout the game. He was 10 of 17 from the field, committed only one turnover.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.