Braden Smith leads No. 20 Purdue to 79-61 rout of Northwestern

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith had 22 points and seven assists to lead No. 20 Purdue to a 79-61 rout of Northwestern. Smith, who scored 17 of his points in the first half, hit 8 of 16 shots for the Boilermakers. Trey Kaufman-Renn and C.J. Cox each scored 12 points for Purdue. Angelo Ciaravino led the Wildcats with 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Brooks Barnhizer, who graduated from nearby Lafayette Jefferson High School, and Jalen Leach each had 11 points. Barnhizer, who was averaging 20.1 points entering the game, struggled from the field, making 4 of 15 shots.

