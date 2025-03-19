Boys MSHSL State Tournament Glance
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 4A
Tuesday, March 18 a
t Target Center
Quarterfinal
Cretin-Derham Hall 69, Rochester John Marshall 57
Maple Grove 74, Apple Valley 51
Wayzata 61, Moorhead 52
Shakopee 85, Anoka 52
Wednesday, March 19 a
t Gangelhoff Center,
Consolation Semifinal
Rochester John Marshall 78, Apple Valley 53
Moorhead 85, Shakopee/Anoka 77
Thursday, March 20 a
t Gangelhoff Center
Fifth Place
Rochester John Marshall vs. Moorhead, 4 p.m.
At Williams Arena
Semifinal
Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Maple Grove, 6 p.m.
Wayzata vs. Shakopee/Anoka winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 22 a
t Gangelhoff Center
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
At Williams Arena
Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Tuesday, March 18 a
t Williams Arena
Quarterfinal
Mankato East 76, St. Paul Harding 33
Orono 87, DeLaSalle 71
Totino-Grace 88, Duluth Denfeld 72
Alexandria 82, vs. Byron 70
Wednesday, March 19 a
t Gangelhoff Center
Consolation Semifinal
St. Paul Harding vs. De LaSalle, 2 p.m.
Duluth Denfeld vs. Byron, 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 20 a
t Gangelhoff Center
Fifth Place
Consolation semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
At Williams Arena
Semifinal
Mankato East vs. Orono, noon
Totino-Grace vs. Byron winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 22
at Gangelhoff Center
Third Place
Semifinal losers, noon
At Williams Arena
Championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday, March 18
Quarterfinal a
t Williams Arena
Albany 80, Pelican Rapids 57
Caledonia 72, Minnehaha Academy 56
At Target Center
Waseca 49, Pequot Lakes 45
Breck 73, Montevideo 49
Wednesday, March 19 a
t Gangelhoff Center
Consolation Semifinal
Pelican Rapids vs. Minnehaha Academy, 6 p.m.
Pequot Lakes vs. Montevideo, 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 20 a
t Gangelhoff Center
Fifth Place
Consolation semifinal winners, noon
Friday, March 21 a
t Williams Arena
Semifinal
Albany vs. Caledonia, 6 p.m.
Waseca vs. Breck, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 22
at Gangelhoff Center
Third Place
Semifinal loser, 2 p.m.
At Williams Arena
Championship
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class A
Thursday, March 20 a
t Target Center
Quarterfinal
Cherry (29-1) vs. BOLD (20-10), 11 a.m.
Nevis (26-4) vs. Henning (27-3), 1 p.m.
Dawson-Boyd (27-3) vs. Heritage Christian (24-5), 3 p.m.
Red Lake County (29-2) vs. Goodhue (22-8), 5 p.m.
Friday, March 21 a
t Gangelhoff Center
Consolation Semifinal
Cherry/BOLD loser vs. Nevis/Henning loser, noon
Dawson-Boyd/Heritage Christian loser vs. Red Lake County/Goodhue loser, 2 p.m.
At Williams Arena
Semifinal
Cherry/BOLD winner vs. Nevis/Henning winner, noon
Dawson-Boyd/Heritage Christian winner vs. Red Lake County/Goodhue winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 22
At Gangelhoff Center
Fifth Place
Consolation semifinal winners, 8 a.m.
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.
At Williams Arena
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
