Boys MSHSL State Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 4A
Tuesday, March 18 a
t Target Center
Quarterfinal

Cretin-Derham Hall 69, Rochester John Marshall 57

Maple Grove 74, Apple Valley 51

Wayzata 61, Moorhead 52

Shakopee 85, Anoka 52

Wednesday, March 19 a
t Gangelhoff Center,
Consolation Semifinal

Rochester John Marshall 78, Apple Valley 53

Moorhead 85, Shakopee/Anoka 77

Thursday, March 20 a
t Gangelhoff Center
Fifth Place

Rochester John Marshall vs. Moorhead, 4 p.m.

At Williams Arena
Semifinal

Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Maple Grove, 6 p.m.

Wayzata vs. Shakopee/Anoka winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 a
t Gangelhoff Center
Third Place

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

At Williams Arena
Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class 3A
Tuesday, March 18 a
t Williams Arena
Quarterfinal

Mankato East 76, St. Paul Harding 33

Orono 87, DeLaSalle 71

Totino-Grace 88, Duluth Denfeld 72

Alexandria 82, vs. Byron 70

Wednesday, March 19 a
t Gangelhoff Center
Consolation Semifinal

St. Paul Harding vs. De LaSalle, 2 p.m.

Duluth Denfeld vs. Byron, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 20 a
t Gangelhoff Center
Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

At Williams Arena
Semifinal

Mankato East vs. Orono, noon

Totino-Grace vs. Byron winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 22
at Gangelhoff Center
Third Place

Semifinal losers, noon

At Williams Arena
Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Class 2A
Tuesday, March 18
Quarterfinal a
t Williams Arena

Albany 80, Pelican Rapids 57

Caledonia 72, Minnehaha Academy 56

At Target Center

Waseca 49, Pequot Lakes 45

Breck 73, Montevideo 49

Wednesday, March 19 a
t Gangelhoff Center
Consolation Semifinal

Pelican Rapids vs. Minnehaha Academy, 6 p.m.

Pequot Lakes vs. Montevideo, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 20 a
t Gangelhoff Center
Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, noon

Friday, March 21 a
t Williams Arena
Semifinal

Albany vs. Caledonia, 6 p.m.

Waseca vs. Breck, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 22
at Gangelhoff Center
Third Place

Semifinal loser, 2 p.m.

At Williams Arena
Championship

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class A
Thursday, March 20 a
t Target Center
Quarterfinal

Cherry (29-1) vs. BOLD (20-10), 11 a.m.

Nevis (26-4) vs. Henning (27-3), 1 p.m.

Dawson-Boyd (27-3) vs. Heritage Christian (24-5), 3 p.m.

Red Lake County (29-2) vs. Goodhue (22-8), 5 p.m.

Friday, March 21 a
t Gangelhoff Center
Consolation Semifinal

Cherry/BOLD loser vs. Nevis/Henning loser, noon

Dawson-Boyd/Heritage Christian loser vs. Red Lake County/Goodhue loser, 2 p.m.

At Williams Arena
Semifinal

Cherry/BOLD winner vs. Nevis/Henning winner, noon

Dawson-Boyd/Heritage Christian winner vs. Red Lake County/Goodhue winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

At Gangelhoff Center

Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 8 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

At Williams Arena
Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.