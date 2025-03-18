Boys MSHSL State Tournament Glance
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 4A
Tuesday, March 18
At Target Center
Quarterfinal
Cretin-Derham Hall 69, Rochester John Marshall 57
Maple Grove 74, Apple Valley 51
Wayzata 61, Moorhead 52
Shakopee (23-5) vs. Anoka (23-6), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 19
At Gangelhoff Center
Consolation Semifinal
John Marshall vs. Apple Valley, 10 a.m.
Moorhead vs. Shakopee/Anoka loser, noon
Thursday, March 20
At Gangelhoff Center
Fifth Place
Consolationa seminfinal winners, 4 p.m.
At Williams Arena
Semifinal
Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Maple Grove, 6 p.m.
Wayzata vs. Shakopee/Anoka winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 22
At Gangelhoff Center
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
At Williams Arena
Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Tuesday, March 18
At Williams Arena
Quarterfinal
Mankato East 76, St. Paul Harding 33
Orono 87, DeLaSalle 71
Totino-Grace 88, Duluth Denfeld 72
Alexandria (26-3) vs. Byron (26-3), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 19
At Gangelhoff Center
Consolation Semifinal
St. Paul Harding vs. DeLaSalle, 2 p.m.
Duluth Denfeld vs. Alexandria/Byron loser, 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 20
At Gangelhoff Center
Fifth Place
Consolation semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
At Williams Arena
Semifinal
Mankato East vs. Orono, noon
Totino-Grace vs. Alexandria/Byron winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 22
at Gangelhoff Center
Third Place
Semifinal losers, noon
At Williams Arena
Championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday, March 18
Quarterfinal
At Williams Arena
Albany (29-0) vs. Pelican Rapids (24-6), 6 p.m.
Caledonia (28-2) vs. Minnehaha Academy (19-9), 8 p.m.
At Target Center
Waseca (30-0) vs. Pequot Lakes (23-7), 6 p.m.
Breck (22-5) vs. Montevideo (25-4), 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 19
At Gangelhoff Center
Consolation Semifinal
Albany/Pelican Rapids loser vs. Caledonia/Minnehaha loser, 6 p.m.
Waseca/Pequot Lakes loser vs. Breck/Montevideo loser, 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 20
At Gangelhoff Center
Fifth Place
Consolation semifinal winners, noon
Friday, March 21
At Williams Arena
Semifinal
Albany/Pelican Rapids winner vs. Caledonia/Minnehaha winner, 6 p.m.
Waseca/Pequot Lakes winner vs. Breck/Montevideo winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 22
at Gangelhoff Center
Third Place
Semifinal loser, 2 p.m.
At Williams Arena
Championship
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class A
Thursday, March 20
At Target Center
Quarterfinal
Cherry (29-1) vs. BOLD (20-10), 11 a.m.
Nevis (26-4) vs. Henning (27-3), 1 p.m.
Dawson-Boyd (27-3) vs. Heritage Christian (24-5), 3 p.m.
Red Lake County (29-2) vs. Goodhue (22-8), 5 p.m.
Friday, March 21
At Gangelhoff Center
Consolation Semifinal
Cherry/BOLD loser vs. Nevis/Henning loser, noon
Dawson-Boyd/Heritage Christian loser vs. Red Lake County/Goodhue loser, 2 p.m.
At Williams Arena
Semifinal
Cherry/BOLD winner vs. Nevis/Henning winner, noon
Dawson-Boyd/Heritage Christian winner vs. Red Lake County/Goodhue winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 22
At Gangelhoff Center
Fifth Place
Consolation semifinal winners, 8 a.m.
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.
At Williams Arena
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
