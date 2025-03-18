Boys MSHSL State Tournament Glance

BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 4A
Tuesday, March 18
At Target Center
Quarterfinal

Cretin-Derham Hall 69, Rochester John Marshall 57

Maple Grove 74, Apple Valley 51

Wayzata 61, Moorhead 52

Shakopee (23-5) vs. Anoka (23-6), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19
At Gangelhoff Center
Consolation Semifinal

John Marshall vs. Apple Valley, 10 a.m.

Moorhead vs. Shakopee/Anoka loser, noon

Thursday, March 20
At Gangelhoff Center
Fifth Place

Consolationa seminfinal winners, 4 p.m.

At Williams Arena
Semifinal

Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Maple Grove, 6 p.m.

Wayzata vs. Shakopee/Anoka winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 22
At Gangelhoff Center
Third Place

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

At Williams Arena
Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class 3A
Tuesday, March 18
At Williams Arena
Quarterfinal

Mankato East 76, St. Paul Harding 33

Orono 87, DeLaSalle 71

Totino-Grace 88, Duluth Denfeld 72

Alexandria (26-3) vs. Byron (26-3), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19
At Gangelhoff Center
Consolation Semifinal

St. Paul Harding vs. DeLaSalle, 2 p.m.

Duluth Denfeld vs. Alexandria/Byron loser, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 20
At Gangelhoff Center
Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

At Williams Arena
Semifinal

Mankato East vs. Orono, noon

Totino-Grace vs. Alexandria/Byron winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 22
at Gangelhoff Center
Third Place

Semifinal losers, noon

At Williams Arena
Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Class 2A
Tuesday, March 18
Quarterfinal
At Williams Arena

Albany (29-0) vs. Pelican Rapids (24-6), 6 p.m.

Caledonia (28-2) vs. Minnehaha Academy (19-9), 8 p.m.

At Target Center

Waseca (30-0) vs. Pequot Lakes (23-7), 6 p.m.

Breck (22-5) vs. Montevideo (25-4), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19
At Gangelhoff Center
Consolation Semifinal

Albany/Pelican Rapids loser vs. Caledonia/Minnehaha loser, 6 p.m.

Waseca/Pequot Lakes loser vs. Breck/Montevideo loser, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 20
At Gangelhoff Center
Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, noon

Friday, March 21
At Williams Arena
Semifinal

Albany/Pelican Rapids winner vs. Caledonia/Minnehaha winner, 6 p.m.

Waseca/Pequot Lakes winner vs. Breck/Montevideo winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 22
at Gangelhoff Center
Third Place

Semifinal loser, 2 p.m.

At Williams Arena
Championship

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class A
Thursday, March 20
At Target Center
Quarterfinal

Cherry (29-1) vs. BOLD (20-10), 11 a.m.

Nevis (26-4) vs. Henning (27-3), 1 p.m.

Dawson-Boyd (27-3) vs. Heritage Christian (24-5), 3 p.m.

Red Lake County (29-2) vs. Goodhue (22-8), 5 p.m.

Friday, March 21
At Gangelhoff Center
Consolation Semifinal

Cherry/BOLD loser vs. Nevis/Henning loser, noon

Dawson-Boyd/Heritage Christian loser vs. Red Lake County/Goodhue loser, 2 p.m.

At Williams Arena
Semifinal

Cherry/BOLD winner vs. Nevis/Henning winner, noon

Dawson-Boyd/Heritage Christian winner vs. Red Lake County/Goodhue winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

At Gangelhoff Center

Fifth Place

Consolation semifinal winners, 8 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

At Williams Arena
Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

