Boxing rising star Lauren Price dreams of ‘selling out stadiums’ like Katie Taylor

LONDON (AP) — Lauren Price is following the Katie Taylor blueprint to boxing success. The Welsh welterweight outclassed Natasha Jonas on Friday night at Royal Albert Hall to retain her WBA title and pick up the WBC and IBF belts. Price says “You’ve seen it with Katie Taylor, she’s got a nation behind her in Ireland. I’ve got Wales. She’s an Olympic champion. I’m an Olympic champion. I really honestly feel like I could be going and selling out stadiums.” Price needs the WBO belt to become the undisputed champion. It is held by Mikaela Mayer who faces English fighter Sandy Ryan on March 29 in Las Vegas.

