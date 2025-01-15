Boxing grudge match between Benn and Eubank back on after first fight was canceled

LONDON (AP) — The all-British boxing grudge match between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. is back on. They will fight in London in April according to promoters Eddie Hearn and Turki Alalshikh. It will come more than 30 years after the boxers’ fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank, met twice in the ring in one of Britain’s great rivalries. Benn and Eubank Jr. were scheduled to fight at London’s O2 Arena in October 2022 in a catchweight bout but it was called off after Benn failed a voluntary doping test. Benn battled for two years to clear his name and his suspension was lifted in November last year.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.