Boxing body targets IOC with criminal complaints citing Trump order on transgender athletes

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
President Donald Trump signs an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon]

GENEVA (AP) — The International Boxing Association says it will file criminal complaints against the International Olympic Committee in the U.S., France and Switzerland. The Swiss-based IOC allowing women boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting compete in Paris last year “may serve as grounds for criminal prosecution,” the IBA claims in a statement. An executive order on transgender athletes by United States President Donald Trump is cited Monday by the Russian-led boxing body to justify filing the criminal complaints.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.