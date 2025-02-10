Boxing body targets IOC with criminal complaints citing Trump order on transgender athletes

GENEVA (AP) — The International Boxing Association says it will file criminal complaints against the International Olympic Committee in the U.S., France and Switzerland. The Swiss-based IOC allowing women boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting compete in Paris last year “may serve as grounds for criminal prosecution,” the IBA claims in a statement. An executive order on transgender athletes by United States President Donald Trump is cited Monday by the Russian-led boxing body to justify filing the criminal complaints.

