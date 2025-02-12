Boxer Mark Weinman, who returned to the ring after a 21-year layoff and won a bout, has died at 62

Boxer Mark Weinman, who returned from a nearly 21-year layoff to win a professional bout at age 50, has died. He was 62. Weinman, from the borough of Queens in New York City, died Feb. 8 in Mesa, Arizona, his brother, David, told The Associated Press. Mark Weinman died of complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a respiratory illness he was diagnosed with more than a decade earlier. Mark Weinman was the oldest of three boxing brothers from a Jewish family — Mark, David and Michael. David Weinman, the middle brother, said the three combined to win a total of 19 championships at various levels. Mark Weinman had a career record of 12-4 with 10 knockouts.

