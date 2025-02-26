Boxer jailed over attack that left a soccer referee with a broken jaw after a game in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — An amateur boxer has been jailed for assaulting a referee after a suburban soccer game in Australia. Adam Abdallah was filmed violently assaulting match official Khodr Yaghi after an April 2023 match at Padstow in southwest Sydney. The incident began with a verbal altercation after the match, during which Yaghi tapped Abdallah with the 40-centimeter (16-inch) assistant referee flag he was holding. The 26-year-old Abdallah pleaded guilty last September to one count of reckless grievous bodily harm and he was jailed Wednesday for at least one year and two months during his sentencing hearing in Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court.

