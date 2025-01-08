Bournemouth striker Enes Unal tears his ACL and needs surgery

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth striker Enes Unal has torn his ACL and is expected to miss the rest of the season. The Premier League club says the 27-year-old Turkey international injured his right knee in a training session Tuesday. Unal had a similar injury in 2023. The club says Unal will undergo surgery. The striker joined the Cherries on loan nearly a year ago before the move was made permanent last summer. He has scored two goals in 17 appearances this season for Bournemouth, which is in seventh place in the Premier League.

