Bournemouth signs teenage defender Matai Akinmboni from DC United

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Premier League club Bournemouth has signed 18-year-old American defender Matai Akinmboni from DC United. The center back who made his Major League Soccer debut at age 15 signed a long-term deal though neither club disclosed financial terms of the transfer. The 6-foot-3 Maryland native has represented the United States at several youth levels. In all, he made 17 appearances for the MLS team including 10 in 2024.

