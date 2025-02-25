Bournemouth loses again in Premier League to damage Champions League hopes as Palace beats Villa

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Brighton and Hove Albion's Joao Pedro, center, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth, at American Express Stadium, Brighton, England, Tuesday Feb. 25, 2025. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Paston]

Bournemouth’s unlikely bid for Champions League qualification has taken another hit with a 2-1 loss at Brighton in the Premier League. An 11-match unbeaten run in the league from late November to the end of January established Bournemouth as an out-of-the-blue contender to get into Europe’s top competition. However the unheralded south-coast club has now lost three of its last four league matches. Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa 4-1 at home with Ismaila Sarr scoring twice for the hosts in a match watched by England men’s coach Thomas Tuchel. Fulham won 2-1 at Wolverhampton. Chelsea was playing Southampton in the late match.

