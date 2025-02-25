Bournemouth loses again in Premier League to damage Champions League hopes as Palace beats Villa

Bournemouth’s unlikely bid for Champions League qualification has taken another hit with a 2-1 loss at Brighton in the Premier League. An 11-match unbeaten run in the league from late November to the end of January established Bournemouth as an out-of-the-blue contender to get into Europe’s top competition. However the unheralded south-coast club has now lost three of its last four league matches. Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa 4-1 at home with Ismaila Sarr scoring twice for the hosts in a match watched by England men’s coach Thomas Tuchel. Fulham won 2-1 at Wolverhampton. Chelsea was playing Southampton in the late match.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.