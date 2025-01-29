Bourdais seethes after IMSA strips team of class victory at Rolex 24 at Daytona

IMSA stripped Tower Motorsports of its LMP2 class victory at the Rolex 24 at Daytona because of a technical infraction. The win was awarded to runner-up United Autosports. United is co-owned by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. The Tower entry driven by John Farano, Sebastien Bourdais, Sebastian Alvarez and Job van Uitert won its class at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday when the twice-round-the-clock endurance classic ended. IMSA said the Tower entry exceeded the maximum allowable wear to the regulated area of the skid block on the underside of the car during post-race inspection. Tower protested the penalty, but it was denied by IMSA.

