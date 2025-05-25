Bottom side Chennai ends its IPL season in style by routing top team Gujarat

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Dewald Brevis scored 57 runs off 23 balls as bottom side Chennai Super Kings wrapped up its Indian Premier League season in style by routing first-placed Gujarat Titans by 83 runs on Sunday.

Chennai won the toss and scored 230-5 in its 20 overs with Devon Conway hitting a 35-ball 52. In reply, Gujarat was dismissed for 147 in 18.3 overs.

Gujarat, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians have already secured playoff spots.

Gujarat finished with 18 points from 14 games but its spot in the top two is under threat. Second-placed Punjab (17 points) and fourth-placed Mumbai (16 points) meet Monday in their last game, and Bengaluru (17 points) faces Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

Opener Ayush Mhatre gave Chennai a good start with a 17-ball 34. The big runs came from two overseas batters – Conway providing the base, with Brevis attacking toward the end.

Conway hit six fours and two sixes. Brevis got four fours and five sixes. Urvil Patel (37 off 19) and Ravindra Jadeja (21 not out off 18) also contributed as Chennai put up a strong total.

Gujarat’s chase started badly — reduced to 30-3 in 4.3 overs — and its middle-order disappointed despite the chance to take an insurmountable points lead at the top. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 41 off 28 balls.

Pacer Anshul Kamboj finished with 3-13, and wrist spinner Noor Ahmed 3-21. Ravindra Jadeja, who opened the bowling, took 2-17.

Chennai won four of its 14 IPL games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad played Kolkata Knight Riders later Sunday in Delhi. Both sides have already been eliminated.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.