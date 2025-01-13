Bottom club Monza shocks Fiorentina in Serie A

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Monza has won for only the second time in Serie A with goals from Patrick Ciurria and Daniel Maldini giving it a 2-1 win over high-flying visitor Fiorentina. Monza’s first win on Monday since October has snapped a five-game losing streak. The Lombardy club remains on the bottom of Serie A but the shock result cuts the gap with second-from-bottom Venezia to one point. Fiorentina is sixth.

