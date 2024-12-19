Bottas returns to Mercedes as F1 reserve driver for 2025 season

By The Associated Press
Kick Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, left, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain take part in the drivers parade before the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Bandic]

BRACKLEY, England (AP) — Valtteri Bottas will return to Mercedes as its reserve driver for next year. Bottas won 10 Formula 1 races over five seasons at Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate from 2017-21. Mercedes announced the signing Thursday. Bottas did not score a point this season with Sauber and the team replaced him and Zhou Guanyu with a new lineup of Nico Hulkenberg and Brazilian newcomer Gabriel Bortoleto. Bottas’ return to Mercedes was made possible after Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, announced he was leaving.

