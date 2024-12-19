Bottas returns to Mercedes as F1 reserve driver for 2025 season

BRACKLEY, England (AP) — Valtteri Bottas will return to Mercedes as its reserve driver for next year. Bottas won 10 Formula 1 races over five seasons at Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate from 2017-21. Mercedes announced the signing Thursday. Bottas did not score a point this season with Sauber and the team replaced him and Zhou Guanyu with a new lineup of Nico Hulkenberg and Brazilian newcomer Gabriel Bortoleto. Bottas’ return to Mercedes was made possible after Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, announced he was leaving.

