Botched handoff by Baker Mayfield and late failures by Bucs’ offense contribute to playoff loss

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s fourth-quarter fumble led to a touchdown that gave the Washington Commanders a short-lived lead. And the inability of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ high-powered offense to produce more than a tying field goal on the next possession set the stage for a quick exit from the NFL playoffs. After that kick, the Bucs allowed Jayden Daniels and the Commanders to hold the ball for the final 4:41. Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, but a botched handoff attempt to receiver Jalen McMillan on an end-around play gave the Commanders life.

