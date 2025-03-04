Boston’s Rafael Devers says he is not ready for games, pushes back spring training debut

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers has pushed back his spring training debut after telling Boston manager Alex Cora that he did not feel ready while taking live batting practice. Devers was expected to play Tuesday against the Pirates. He spent last season complaining of shoulder soreness, so Devers has spent the start of spring training trying to strengthen them. Where he will play once he returns also remains a question. Devers has insisted on playing third base, despite Boston signing Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract. It is possible Bregman could move to second base.

