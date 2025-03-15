Boston NWSL team to shed BOS Nation nickname

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s expansion National Women’s Soccer League team is rebranding before the team ever plays a match. The club dubbed BOS Nation announced Friday that it will get a new name in the coming weeks. The name BOS Nation was unveiled in October with a widely criticized marketing campaign, “Too Many Balls,” which some considered offensive. A day later, the team apologized, saying it missed the mark with an attempt to create a buzzworthy brand launch. Boston and an expansion team in Denver will bring the NWSL to 16 teams when they begin play next year.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.