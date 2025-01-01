Boston College rallies to beat Miami in the Hurricanes’ first game since Jim Larrañaga stepped down

BOSTON (AP) — Chad Venning scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, Fred Payne finished with 15 and Boston College rallied to beat Miami 78-68 in the Hurricanes’ first game since Jim Larrañaga stepped down as the men’s basketball coach. Boston College trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half. Miami scored the opening eight points of the game and extended its lead to 20-6 behind eight points from Paul Djobet. Miami’s lead was 41-29 at the break before Boston College started the second half on a 10-2 run to get within four points. The Eagles’ first lead came with 8:52 remaining when Roger McFarlane made a 3-pointer.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.