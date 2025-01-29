Borussia Dortmund says Niko Kovac will take over as new coach

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Niko Kovac will be the new coach of Borussia Dortmund as last season’s Champions League runner-up looks to rescue a troubled season. Dortmund’s managing director for sport Lars Ricken told broadcaster DAZN that the former Bayern Munich and Monaco coach will start work Sunday. Youth team coach Mike Tullberg oversaw Dortmund’s 3-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday. Ricken says he will remain the interim head coach for Saturday’s Bundesliga game at Heidenheim. It’s the first job for Kovac since he was fired as coach of Wolfsburg in March.

