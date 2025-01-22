Borussia Dortmund fires coach Nuri Sahin after dismal start to new year

By The Associated Press
Dortmund's head coach Nuri Sahin grimaces during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Probst]

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has fired coach Nuri Sahin a day after its 2-1 loss to Bologna in the Champions League. The loss extended Dortmund’s losing streak to four games since the new year and dropped last season’s Champions League runner-up to 13th in the standings. Dortmund is also struggling in the Bundesliga, where it’s 10th. There was no immediate word on a successor. Dortmund’s next game is Saturday in the Bundesliga against Werder Bremen.

