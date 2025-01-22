Borussia Dortmund fires coach Nuri Sahin after dismal start to new year

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has fired coach Nuri Sahin a day after its 2-1 loss to Bologna in the Champions League. The loss extended Dortmund’s losing streak to four games since the new year and dropped last season’s Champions League runner-up to 13th in the standings. Dortmund is also struggling in the Bundesliga, where it’s 10th. There was no immediate word on a successor. Dortmund’s next game is Saturday in the Bundesliga against Werder Bremen.

