Bordeaux’s mayor buoyed by Kahn’s bid to buy the city’s struggling soccer club

PARIS (AP) — Bordeaux’s mayor is doing his bit to help the city’s struggling soccer club and welcomes the prospect of Oliver Kahn taking over. Kahn was among the best goalkeepers in the world with Bayern Munich and Germany. He is in discussions to buy Bordeaux, a six-time French champion mired in French soccer’s fourth tier with debts of 118 million euros ($124 million). Kahn met last Friday with Mayor Pierre Hurmic and other local officials to present his takeover plan. Hurmic tells the Associated Press by telephone that “they seem serious, motivated and have the necessary funds” to buy both the club and its stadium. Bordeaux must clinch the only promotion spot available this season.

