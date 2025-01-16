Boopie Miller hits game-winner as SMU rallies to stun Virginia 54-52

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Boopie Miller made two 3-pointers in the final nine seconds, including the off-balance buzzer-beater for the win, and SMU stunned Virginia 54-52. The Mustangs blew a seven-point lead in the final five minutes, going 4 1/2 minutes without a point and falling behind 50-45 with 31 seconds left. B.J. Edwards then drained a 3-pointer to get the Mustangs within 50-48 with 25 seconds left. After Ishan Sharma hit both ends of a one-and-one, Miller’s 3-pointer got SMU within 52-51 with nine seconds left. Virginia’s Taine Miller missed the front end of the one-and-one with seven seconds left and SMU called timeout. Miller got the ball on the in-bound pass in front of the SMU bench, took a couple of dribbles and hit the winning 3-pointer as the clock ticked under one second.

