Booker scores 20 and No. 1 Texas opens March Madness with 105-61 win over No. 16 William & Mary

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Taylor Jones scored 19 points as No. 1 seed Texas opened the NCAA Tournament with a 105-61 victory over No. 16 William & Mary. Booker had her double-double by the end of the third quarter. Texas advances to a second-round matchup with No. 8 Illinois. The Tribe were within 23-18 at the end of the first quarter before Texas slowly and steadily enforced its will to take control. The Longhorns’ considerable size advantage in the post, and Booker on the wing, had Texas dominating rebounding and scoring in the paint.

