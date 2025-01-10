Booker leads No. 5 Texas to 84-40 win over No. 18 Alabama

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker scored 21 points in just 18 minutes and No. 5 Texas beat No. 18 Alabama 84-40 for its ninth straight win. Texas (16-1, 3-0 SEC) has won 16 consecutive home games since late January 2024. The Longhorns led 29-7 after the first quarter on their way to snapping Alabama’s six-game winning streak. Taylor Jones had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Texas, and point guard Rori Harmon added 10 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals. Karly Weathers scored seven points to lead Alabama (15-2, 2-1). Zaay Green, the leading scorer for Alabama this season with 17 points a game, was limited to five. She committed nine of the Crimson Tide’s 20 turnovers.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.