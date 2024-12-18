Bonmati helps Barcelona beat Man City and qualify as group winner in Women’s Champions League

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, left, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the women's Champions League group D soccer match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

Spain playmaker Aitana Bonmati has scored a goal that helped to send Barcelona into the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals as the winner of its group. Bonmati raced through and poked a finish between the goalkeeper’s legs for Barcelona’s second goal in a 3-0 victory over Manchester City in their Group D closer. The teams finished group play tied on 15 points but Barca progressed in first place courtesy of a superior goal difference. Bonmati was playing a day after being named the women’s player of the year at the FIFA’s “The Best” awards for the second straight year. She has also won back-to-back Ballon d’Or awards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.