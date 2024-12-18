Bonmati helps Barcelona beat Man City and qualify as group winner in Women’s Champions League

Spain playmaker Aitana Bonmati has scored a goal that helped to send Barcelona into the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals as the winner of its group. Bonmati raced through and poked a finish between the goalkeeper’s legs for Barcelona’s second goal in a 3-0 victory over Manchester City in their Group D closer. The teams finished group play tied on 15 points but Barca progressed in first place courtesy of a superior goal difference. Bonmati was playing a day after being named the women’s player of the year at the FIFA’s “The Best” awards for the second straight year. She has also won back-to-back Ballon d’Or awards.

