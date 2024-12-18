Bonmati goal helps Barcelona qualify as group winner in Women’s Champions League along with Arsenal

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, left, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the women's Champions League group D soccer match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

Spain playmaker Aitana Bonmati has scored a goal that helped to send Barcelona into the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals as the winner of its group. Bonmati raced through and poked a finish between the goalkeeper’s legs for Barcelona’s second goal in a 3-0 victory over Manchester City in their Group D closer. The teams finished group play tied on 15 points but Barca progressed in first place courtesy of a superior goal difference. Arsenal became the fourth group winner after beating Bayern Munich 3-2 thanks to a match-clinching penalty by Spain striker Mariona Caldentey in the 86th minute. The other group winners were record eight-time winner Lyon and Chelsea.

