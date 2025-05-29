Bologna extends coach Italiano’s contract to 2027 after cup title

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano’s contract was extended by a year through 2027 after he led the squad to the Italian Cup title.

“We are really happy to prolong our relationship with Vincenzo Italiano,” Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci said on Thursday. “As we previously stated on a number of occasions, this has always been our intention and we are ready to take on the challenges of next season together.”

In Italiano’s first season at Bologna, he directed the club to a victory over AC Milan in the Cup final for the central Italian team’s first major trophy in 51 years.

“I am happy to continue on this journey: we have a lot of exciting competitions to take part in and objectives still to achieve together,” Italiano said.

Bologna finished ninth in Serie A but qualified for the Europa League because of the Cup title.

Italiano had been linked with a possible move to AC Milan but the contract extension includes a salary increase to 3 million euros ($3.4 million) per season, plus bonuses, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

Italiano previously coached Fiorentina for three seasons, twice finishing runner-up in the Conference League and also reaching an Italian Cup final.

